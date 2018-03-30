East San Diego County man suspected of poisoning his wife with Thallium

DULZURA, Calif. (KGTV) - An East San Diego County man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of poisoning his wife with Thallium.

The woman was taken to a hospital on March 15 with an unknown illness. Deputies said the woman had a level of Thallium in her system that was so high, medical staff believed her exposure was intentional.

Thallium is a heavy metal which has been used in rat poison and ant pesticides.

Sheriff’s detectives, along with the FBI, NCIS, and San Diego County HazMat, conducted an investigation and believed the woman’s husband was responsible for her poisoning.

Race Remington Uto, 27, was booked into Vista Detention Facility. He is being held in lieu of $2 million bail. Uto is due to be arraigned on an attempted murder charge on Monday, April 2.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.