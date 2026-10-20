Deputies track stolen car via ALPR after high-speed chase in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. — Alpine deputies tracked a stolen car using automated license plate readers and recovered a shotgun following a high-speed pursuit in El Cajon, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident began at about 3:18 a.m. Sunday, when Alpine deputies responded to a radio call regarding a vehicle theft in progress. Investigators learned the suspects abandoned an unreported stolen Kia Optima sedan on the street before stealing the victim's 2008 Infiniti G37 from his driveway, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Office.

Using an automated license plate reader system, deputies tracked the stolen Infiniti as it triggered camera alerts in El Cajon.

Alpine deputies located the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield. The driver accelerated to high speeds exceeding more than 100 mph, initiating a pursuit that entered the freeway and traveled through La Mesa before deputies briefly lost sight of the car in a residential neighborhood.

Deputies searched the 800 block of Wakefield Court in El Cajon and located the vehicle parked and unoccupied. Before releasing the vehicle back to its registered owner, deputies searched it and allegedly found an unloaded shotgun in the back seat.

There were no reported injuries or property damage, the agency stated.

Officials emphasized the ongoing value of the ALPR camera system, noting it remains a vital tool for enhancing public safety and supporting law enforcement efforts to identify, locate and apprehend dangerous criminal offenders. Officials added that the case highlights the system's critical role in identifying suspects who pose a threat to the community.

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