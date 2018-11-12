San Diego Gas and Electric shuts down power due to fire danger

The power may remain out until the Red Flag Warning expires, which is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m., SDG&E said.
Four of SDG&E’s nine community resource centers were due to open Monday morning to support residents without power. Residents can use the facilities to charge their phones, get updated information on the outages, and receive water and snacks.
Mountain Empire High School Gymnasium, 3305 Buckman Springs Road, Campo
Potrero Resource Center, 24550 Hwy 94, Potrero
Camp Oliver Lodge, 8761 Riverside Drive A, Descanso
Golden Acorn Casino & Travel Center, 1800 Golden Acorn Way, Campo
SDG&E said turning off power in the interest of public safety is a last resort during extreme situations. To learn more and sign up for email and text notifications, check the SDG&E website.