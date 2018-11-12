San Diego Gas and Electric shuts down power due to fire danger

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) - San Diego Gas and Electric shut off power in parts of East County Sunday due to very strong winds and low humidity associated with the Red Flag Warning fire conditions.

The utility company said it called customers in Descanso, Beckman Springs, Pine Valley and surrounding areas over the weekend to warn them about the possibility of outages.

On Sunday night at 11:30, SDG&E shut off the power to about 1,000 customers as wind gusts reached up to 69 miles per hour.

Once SDG&E turns off power for safety reasons, it is not able to turn the power back on until it determines conditions are safe, the company said.

The power may remain out until the Red Flag Warning expires, which is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m., SDG&E said.

Four of SDG&E’s nine community resource centers were due to open Monday morning to support residents without power. Residents can use the facilities to charge their phones, get updated information on the outages, and receive water and snacks.

Mountain Empire High School Gymnasium, 3305 Buckman Springs Road, Campo

Potrero Resource Center, 24550 Hwy 94, Potrero

Camp Oliver Lodge, 8761 Riverside Drive A, Descanso

Golden Acorn Casino & Travel Center, 1800 Golden Acorn Way, Campo

SDG&E said turning off power in the interest of public safety is a last resort during extreme situations. To learn more and sign up for email and text notifications, check the SDG&E website.