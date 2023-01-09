3.3 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of San Diego County

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 struck near Borrego Springs Monday morning, briefly rattling parts of San Diego County.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit 10 miles north of Borrego Springs at 11:42 a.m., which is not far from the

Santa Rosa Mountains and Clark Valley.

Residents in Borrego Springs, Escondido, Alpine, San Diego, and Temecula reported feeling the tremor.

This comes after a 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the same area less than two weeks ago on Dec. 31.