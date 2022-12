SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck north of Borrego Springs early Saturday morning.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake happened at 4:12 a.m.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.2 - 16km N of Borrego Springs, CA https://t.co/xKZxPyZ49s — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) December 31, 2022

Despite the epicenter being located in somewhat of an unpopulated area, it was felt in Los Angeles, San Diego and near Twentynine Palms and Santa Clarita.