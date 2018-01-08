(KGTV) - The first rainfall in eight months may quadruple the rate of freeway car crashes in San Diego during Tuesday's commute, according to the California Highway Patrol.
“When you can actually see that full roadway wet, that’s when it’s going to draw up all that oil and dirt. Those first few hours are going to be the most dangerous,” said CHP public information officer Jake Sanchez.
Speed is key. The CHP recommends that all drivers slow down. Plan for your commute to take twice as long, Sanchez said.
Mechanical issues are also important for safety. Your lights should be on when your wipers are on, per California law. Also, check your tire tread to make sure your tires aren't slick.
“NASCAR drivers race on slick tires. You never see a NASCAR race in the rain. These are the best drivers in the world. They won’t go out there on a wet racetrack because they will crash,” Sanchez said.