Drivers wanted: Record demand at Uber as vaccinations rise

items.[0].image.alt
Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, travelers request an Uber ride at Los Angeles International Airport's LAX-it pick up terminal.
uber request sign
Posted at 8:49 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 11:49:46-04

(AP) -- Uber is offering sign-up bonuses and other incentives for drivers as it faces record demand for rides and meal delivery.

The San Francisco ride-hailing company said Monday that total monthly bookings, including food delivery and passenger service, reached an all-time high in March.

In a government filing, the company said demand for ride-hailing, which plunged during coronavirus lockdowns last year, has recovered more quickly than expected as daily COVID-19 vaccinations exceed 3 million per day in the U.S.

Passenger bookings reached the highest level since last March, when spiking infection rates began to shut the country down.

