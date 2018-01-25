Driver in Lamborghini crash had more than double BAC limit, report says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The toxicology report has been released for the driver involved in a fiery Lamborghini crash last year in San Diego.

Michael Llamas, 33, of La Jolla, lost control of his Lamborghini and crashed on Nov. 5, 2017, killing himself and passenger Stephanie Rivera, 26, according to police.

Police said Llamas was traveling at high speeds when he lost control and struck a curb, palm tree, and finally an ornamental anchor in the 900 block of North Harbor Drive.

Toxicology results Wednesday revealed Llamas's blood alcohol content was 0.17 percent, or more than twice the legal limit, according to the San Diego Medical Examiner (ME). Phentermine was also detected in Llamas's blood, the report said.

Llamas's cause of death was determined to be thermal and inhalation injuries and has been classified as an accident. Police said his body was completely charred when officers arrived on scene.

Rivera, who resided in Mexico, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. She was transported to UCSD Medical Center and died two days later of multiple blunt force injuries, according to a previous ME report.