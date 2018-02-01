Drinking water to be tested for lead in California schools

SACRAMENTO (KGTV) -- The State Superintend of Public Instruction, Tom Torlakson, announced Thursday that some California schools will undergo lead testing.
Schools build before 2010 will be tested for lead in drinking water before July of 2019.
“Students need fresh water, nutritious meals, and regular physical activity to be ready to learn and succeed in class,” Torlakson said. “Cooperation with local water systems is critical to ensure proper testing.”
In 2017, Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill that requires community water systems statewide to complete lead testing in older schools.