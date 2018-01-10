Dog involved in College Area attack has bite history, county confirms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - County animal officials have positively identified the two dogs that attacked a College Area man this week.

"Ace" and "Goldie" were identified by the victim of the attack as the two pit bulls from the Sunday night attack.

The man said he was walking in the 6200 block of El Cajon Blvd. just after 6 p.m. Sunday when the dogs attacked him.

Police told 10News the bites were so bad, that the man's bone was exposed and he had severe bleeding. The man is still in the hospitalized for the bite and puncture wounds.

A tip led police to National City, where the dogs were found at a local shelter.

Tuesday, Department of Animal Services Director Daniel DeSousa confirmed "Ace" has a bite history.



Both dogs are under quarantine for rabies observation and the county has started the process to declare the two dogs to be dangerous.