Disney to help reimagine and rebuild Charles White Park in Altadena, which was destroyed in Eaton Fire

ALTADENA, Calif. (CNS) - The Walt Disney Co. announced this week it will invest $5 million for the reopening of Altadena's Charles White Park, which was heavily damaged in the Eaton Fire, with the company's "Imagineers" designing a playground and other features "infused with Disney magic."

The funds are part of a $15 million commitment the company has made for fire recovery efforts, according to Disney.

"Los Angeles has been home to The Walt Disney Company since its founding more than a century ago, which is why we felt a special responsibility to help this community rebuild in the aftermath of the devastating wildfires earlier this year," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement released on Monday. "I'm incredibly proud of our Imagineers who are volunteering their time and talents to help reimagine cherished public spaces like Charles White Park. Their work is not only a testament to Disney's creative spirit, but also to our deep commitment to our neighbors throughout this region. We hope this effort brings comfort, joy, and a sense of renewal to the Altadena community for years to come."

Walt Disney Company Disney artist rendering of the reopened Charles White Park in Altadena.

Enhancements at the park will include Disney-designed play areas inspired by Altadena's Deodar Cedar pinecones, a splash pad, bridges, boulders, slides and swings, and an amphitheater. According to Disney, the company's Imagineers have been working with county staff on the playground design, site planning and landscape architecture not only at Charles White Park, but two other Altadena parks that were damaged in the fire.

"Knowing that Disney's Imagineers will pour their time, talent, and compassion into Altadena's recovery is truly inspiring," county Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement. "Their work on Charles White Park and other community spaces is more than restoration. It is a gift of hope, joy, and healing for families who have endured so much this year."

Disney officials said the company will also be supporting Altadena's annual Christmas Tree Lane Lighting Ceremony and Winter Festival on Dec. 6, including appearances by Disney characters. The company will also donate more than 1,000 toys to the community's annual toy drive.

