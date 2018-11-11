Despite fires, San Diego air quality favorable

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Despite intense fires burning throughout the state, the air quality in San Diego ranges between moderate and good Sunday.

According to San Diego's Air Pollution Control District, Sunday is expected to see favorable conditions.

Throughout the day, air quality levels will be good to moderate.

Sunday morning, the National Weather Service posted a forecast that shows most of the smoke will clear San Diego by later this afternoon or evening. Check out the forecast below: