Camp, Woolsey and Hill fires visible from space, NASA photos show

PARADISE, Calif. (KGTV) -- NASA Friday shared photos of several major California wildfires from space.

The photos shared by the agency shows the Camp, Woolsey and Hill fires as seen from a satellite.

One photo appears to show the city of Paradise on fire. The town Northern California town was destroyed by the Camp Fire in less than 24 hours.

So far, the fires have killed at least 25 people with the death toll expected to rise. Hundreds of thousands of people statewide have been evacuated.