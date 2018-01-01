Deputy injured by Colorado gunman in NYE shooting is a former San Diego deputy

(KGTV) - A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy injured when a gunman opened fire on officers in a Colorado apartment on New Year's Eve had relocated from San Diego in 2016.

Deputy Taylor Davis, 30, started working with Douglas County in September 2017. Prior to that, she served with San Diego County Sheriff's Department from 2013-2016, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Department.

Between her positions at the sheriff's departments, she was an officer with Black Hawk Police Department from 2016-2017.

Davis, two other deputies, and a SWAT officer were shot and injured after the gunman, identified as 37-year-old Matthew Riehl, opened fire on them.

Davis has been released from the hospital and is recovering with family.

A fourth deputy, 29-year-old Zackari Parrish, was shot and killed. Because of the amount of gunfire and injuries, sheriff's officials said the officers on scene were not able to immediately rescue Parrish.

Douglas County authorities said Riehl barricaded himself Sunday in a bedroom in his apartment in the Denver suburb before opening fire on four deputies responding to a complaint at the apartment.

It was the second time officers were responding to a call at that apartment the same day.

No noise was found when officers responded to a noise complaint around 3 a.m. After they spoke with a roommate in the apartment, they left, according to the sheriff's office.

"One male said the suspect was acting bizarre and might be having a mental breakdown," a police news release said.

The second call was for a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and were sprayed with "more than 100 rounds" of gunfire, police said.

Riehl was shot and killed by officers.