Deputy injured by Colorado gunman in NYE shooting is a former San Diego deputy
Mark Saunders
2:06 PM, Jan 1, 2018
(KGTV) - A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy injured when a gunman opened fire on officers in a Colorado apartment on New Year's Eve had relocated from San Diego in 2016.
Deputy Taylor Davis, 30, started working with Douglas County in September 2017. Prior to that, she served with San Diego County Sheriff's Department from 2013-2016, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Department.
Between her positions at the sheriff's departments, she was an officer with Black Hawk Police Department from 2016-2017.
Davis, two other deputies, and a SWAT officer were shot and injured after the gunman, identified as 37-year-old Matthew Riehl, opened fire on them.
Davis has been released from the hospital and is recovering with family.
A fourth deputy, 29-year-old Zackari Parrish, was shot and killed. Because of the amount of gunfire and injuries, sheriff's officials said the officers on scene were not able to immediately rescue Parrish.