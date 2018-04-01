Deputies identify man killed in Vista motorcycle crash

Zac Self
2:13 PM, Apr 1, 2018
1 hour ago

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Authorities have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash in Vista Saturday night as 55-year-old James Warner.

The crash happened at the intersection of Monte Mar Road and East Village Way around 6:30 p.m.

Four other people were injured in the crash deputies say three motorcycles and a car were involved in.

Deputies say they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. At this time, it’s unclear what exactly led to the crash.

