Deputies identify man killed in Vista motorcycle crash

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Authorities have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash in Vista Saturday night as 55-year-old James Warner.

The crash happened at the intersection of Monte Mar Road and East Village Way around 6:30 p.m.

Four other people were injured in the crash deputies say three motorcycles and a car were involved in.

Deputies say they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. At this time, it’s unclear what exactly led to the crash.