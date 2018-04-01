Motorcycle accident in Vista injures six people

VISTA (KGTV) - Six people were injured in a motorcycle accident in Vista that happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The accident happened on E. Vista Way near Monte Mar Road.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department said that both directions of E. Vista Way are closed down between Foothill Drive and Palomar Place while they investigate the accident.

Deputies said they believe the riders are part of a motorcycle club.

Three motorcycles and one car were involved in the accident.

Three motorcycles and one car were involved in the accident.