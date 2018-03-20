Demonstrators rally against proposed Logan Heights homeless storage facility

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Demonstrators gathered downtown Tuesday to protest the development of storage facility for homeless individuals in Logan Heights.

The facility, proposed at the corner of 20th and Commercial streets, would supply up to 1,000 storage bins for people living on San Diego's streets. The facility would be similar to one currently on 16th Street.

City Councilman David Alvarez and community leaders met Tuesday to speak out against the proposal introduced by Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

The measure is expected to move to the San Diego Housing Commission to discuss on March 9.

Locals in the Logan Heights area say the facility could pose safety issues and would be an eyesore, calling it an open invitation for individuals to live on the street in the area: