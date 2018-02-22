Residents concerned about homeless storage facility

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Residents in Sherman Heights are worried about a new homeless storage facility expected to open up in their neighborhood.

The facility would reportedly go up on the corner of 20th and Commerical streets. It would have up to 1,000 individual storage bins.

People in Sherman Heights say they don't want the facility to be an eyesore and were never consulted by the city.

The facility would be similar to one that already exists on 16th Street. That facility provides lockers and storage bins for approximately 400 people. The facility is city-funded but run by the non-profit organization Think Dignity.

The city is hosting a community forum about the storage facility on Friday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Sherman Heights Community Center.

"The city sent 10News the following statement about their plans: First off, nothing has been approved yet. This community meeting is to let neighborhood residents know what's being planned and answer their questions. We're opening a new storage facility where homeless individuals can securely place their belongings so they can visit treatment clinics, attend school, interview for a job or go to work. Just as importantly this will help clear public spaces of shopping carts, tents and debris.



As the Mayor said in his State of the City address, we all want more homeless services, but no one wants homeless services in their neighborhood. We agree that more parts of our City, as well as other cities in the region, need to take more of a role in providing homeless services. A storage facility like this needs to be easily accessible to the people who need it most and the highest concentration of people who need this service is in downtown."

No word yet on how much the new facility would cost.