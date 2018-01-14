Death toll increases to 20 following mudslides in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. -- Authorities say another body has been found at the scene of Southern California's devastating mudslides, increasing the death toll to 20.

Santa Barbara County spokesman Justin Cooper said Sunday that four people still remain missing amid the destruction in coastal Montecito.

Cooper did not give any additional information, only saying the coroner's office will identify the body. The U.S.

101 freeway and many surrounding roads are closed indefinitely as crews continue to clear mud and rocks from the community inundated by flash floods last week.

