Death toll increases to 20 following mudslides in Montecito

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 77°
LO: 53°
MONTECITO, CA - JANUARY 11: An urban search and rescue team member walks by a home that was destroyed by a mudslide on January 11, 2018 in Montecito, California. 17 people have died and hundreds hundreds of homes have been destroyed or damaged after massive mudslides crashed through Montecito, California early Tuesday morning. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
MONTECITO, Calif. -- Authorities say another body has been found at the scene of Southern California's devastating mudslides, increasing the death toll to 20.
Santa Barbara County spokesman Justin Cooper said Sunday that four people still remain missing amid the destruction in coastal Montecito.
Cooper did not give any additional information, only saying the coroner's office will identify the body. The U.S.
RELATED: Number of missing following Montecito mudslides surges to 43
101 freeway and many surrounding roads are closed indefinitely as crews continue to clear mud and rocks from the community inundated by flash floods last week.
RELATED: Driver details ride down muddy flooded Burbank street