CHP catches people riding electric scooters on freeway

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Electric scooters are everywhere, even showing up on the freeways and on the Coronado Bridge.

It’s an offense CHP says they’re seeing too often. Someone taking up the slow lane on one of the scooters.

California vehicle codes prohibit electric scooters on any road with a speed limit of more than 25 miles per hour.

CHP officer Jim Bettencourt says he’s even seen them on the Coronado Bridge. A sign clearly states that pedestrians, bicycles and motor-driven cycles prohibited.

As drivers go onto the bridge, not even an inch of space exists on the shoulder. In fact, the City of Coronado banned the dockless bikes and scooters in march.

If left parked, they’ll be impounded. CHP says fines for riding a scooter or a bike on the freeway can be up to $1,000.