Crown Point resident's confrontation with porch pirate caught on video

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A brazen package theft — and attempt to stop it — was caught on surveillance video at a Pacific Beach home.

Penny Ryan wasn't home when the scene on her porch unfolded, but it was all captured on her doorbell camera. A man walked up to the residence with a small green skateboard and bag before he lays down the board and walks up onto the porch. The man then begins stuffing his bag with packages left on the doorstep.

But before he gets away, a concerned nearby resident comes across the man as he's leaving and tells him to put the bag down multiple times.

MAP: Track crime in San Diego County neighborhoods

The thief appears to be willing to put the bag down, telling the resident, "I'll put it down, sir. Sir, I'll put it down." But instead, the man runs away.

Ryan said the incident highlights a rise in crime within Pacific Beach, and residents are worried. A look at CrimeMapping.com shows there have been about 50 incidents of theft in the Pacific Beach area since the beginning of March.

"It has escalated so much in the last 3 years that we are all quite worried about how bad it’s going to get," Ryan said. "This is not our first rodeo with brazen theft at our address."

Ryan said she had submitted a police report and the video to San Diego Police Department. SDPD did not immediately return 10News's request for comment.