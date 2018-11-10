Crews quickly douse Ramona plane crash fire

Mark Saunders
8:18 AM, Nov 10, 2018
2 hours ago
RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — Crews responded to a fiery plane crash at Ramona Airport, though thankfully the aircraft's occupants escaped uninjured.

The crash, reported around 8 a.m., caused the aircraft to erupt into flames, according to Cal Fire San Diego, but the fire did not spread to surrounding vegetation.

All occupants of the aircraft have been accounted for and were uninjured, according to officials.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

The fire could have become far worse had crews not put out flames as quickly as they did. San Diego County is currently under a fire weather warning, set to expand to a red flag warning Sunday morning.

