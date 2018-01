SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Crews finally began the process of clearing a College Area property that has become a "nuisance."

Neighbors of the property on Alumni Place have complained of the overflowing piles of trash and odor emanating from the three-bedroom home. One neighbor even said they have cleaned up 22 dead rats from the property.

Thursday, crews from a local business began clearing overgrown trees and debris from the property. The crew has yet to step inside the home to begin removing trash.

Much of the items recovered outside the home Thursday can be recycled and will not end up in a trash dump, crews told 10News.

Homeowner Alexander Iatridis told 10News he is working on the hoarding issue.

The city will recover the costs of clean up, attorneys' fees, and receiver fees from Iatridis.