San Diego gets court backing to clean up College Area hoarder property

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Trash, dead rodents, and foul odors have plagued a group of College Area neighbors living near a hoarding residence.

The San Diego City Attorney's Office was granted court approval Friday to begin the process of cleaning up the property they say has become a "public nuisance."

Neighbors have reported odors and piles of junk and trash overflowing into their yards. Some piles were more than 8 feet high and creating concerns over fire risks, according to the city.

A neighbor also reported collecting 22 dead rats and inspectors said they weren't able to walk more than a few feet into the home due to property's condition.

"The accumulation of trash and junk can threaten our quality of life and put surrounding neighborhoods at risk," City Attorney Mara Elliott said. "We took steps to get Mr. Iatridis the help he needs, and to provide relief and peace of mind to his neighbors."

The property's owner, Alexander Iatridis, has ignored multiple requests to clean the property after more than 20 inspections, the city said. Court documents show complaints against Iatridis date back to at least 2014.

Some of the immediate hazards identified in documents included:

Inadequate sanitation

Unsafe building

Accumulation of weeds, vegetation, and junk

Lack of adequate exits

General dilapidation

The court injunction will also offer Iatridis counseling support in addition to approving the cleaning.

Before any city crews begin cleaning the property, contractor estimates must be submitted and approved. The city will recover the costs of clean up, attorneys' fees, and receiver fees from Iatridis.

A timeline was not available for when the city plans to get into the property to begin the property's rehabilitation.