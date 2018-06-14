Brush fire erupts in Ramona area

(KGTV) - One home suffered damage as 35 acres were scorched in a fire that broke out near state route 67 in Ramona Thursday afternoon.

The so-called Hope Fire was reported shortly after 11:15 a.m. in an area off Hope Street and Main Street (SR-67).

As of 1:30 p.m., the fire burned at least 35 acres and was 35 percent contained. Cal Fire officials said the forward rate of spread was stopped, but one home was damaged during the blaze.

#HopeFire [update] Both lanes of Hwy 67 are now open, please drive slowly. 1 home suffered minor damage in this fire.

#HopeFire [update] Both lanes of Hwy 67 are now open, please drive slowly. 1 home suffered minor damage in this fire.

#HopeFire [update] Adter more accurate GPS mapping, the IC has updated the fire's size to 35 acres and is currently 35% contained. Crews will remain at scene into the evening.

The fire briefly threatened some nearby structures, prompting Cal Fire officials to issue an evacuation warning for anyone on Etcheverry Street and Etcheverry Place, south of SR-67.

At 12:45 p.m., Cal Fire said all evacuation warnings were lifted.

Our Aircrane was just dispatched to help fire agencies extinguish this fire in Ramona. Stay safe out there!

The fire broke out as cooler conditions blanketed the county Thursday. Firefighters’ concerns over the blaze were likely raised due to the rising humidity level.



Caltrans officials shut down southbound SR-67 at Hope Street temporarily at 12:12 p.m., but reopened the roadway 15 minutes later.

The California Highway Patrol reported that a big rig fire sparked the blaze, but Cal Fire officials have not confirmed the exact cause.



