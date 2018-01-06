Crash involving semi near Pala Casino spews smoke into sky

PALA, Calif. (KGTV) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer near Pala Casino and Resort sent large plumes of smoke into the sky late Friday.

The crash was reported just after 4:30 p.m. on State Route 76 near Lilac Road, according to California Highway Patrol. A tractor-trailer reportedly collided with a vehicle. The crash ignited a fire, but it wasn't clear if any brush caught fire.

The severity of any injuries wasn't immediately clear. CHP has called the County Medical Examiner to the scene.

Both directions of SR-76 were immediately blocked between Lilac Rd. and Cole Grade Rd. following the crash.

