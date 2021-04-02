Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Vaccine bots pit computer scientists against state

items.[0].image.alt
ABC-10 File
A screen grab of one of the Twitter vaccine bots that alerts San Diegans to new vaccine appointments
vaxbot.jpg
Posted at 5:28 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 20:29:09-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A game of cat and mouse is emerging between state health officials and computer scientists trying to alert San Diegans to new vaccine appointments. Both sides appear to be digging in.

The Twitter bots, like @covidvaccinesd and @covaxsd, proved vital in helping Linda Garrett get a covid vaccine appointment for her husband, who has pre-existing conditions.

“We were spending several hours a day monitoring web sites and reregistering and updating information and always told that there were no available appointments,” she said Thursday.

That all changed when Garrett found out about the bots. Within two hours of following them on Twitter, she nabbed a vaccine slot for her husband next week.

“I think it made all the difference because I think I would still be struggling and my husband would have to wait 30 or 60 more days before he could make an appointment,” she said.

But while the bots helped Garrett get that much needed appointment, the state appears to want them gone. In fact, bot creators say they recently had to adjust their algorithms because the state changed MyTurn.com to make it even harder for the bots to work.

In a statement, California's Public Health Department said, "My turn was designed for real Californians to make vaccine appointments, and intentionally makes it hard for computers to automate the booking process. Thus far, 2 million appointments have been booked and completed through the system."

On Thursday, County Board Chair Nathan Fletcher said he was unaware of the back and forth, but praised the bots.

“You’ve got to be a little tech savvy to be on Twitter, but I think it's been a tremendous asset and resource to a lot of folks,” he said.

An equity issue does remain - with 19 million Americans not having access to high speed internet.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19