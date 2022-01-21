Watch
Vaccination requirement taking effect at border crossings for non-US citizens

New COVID-related rules for certain travelers are taking effect at U.S. border crossings.
Posted at 8:25 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 11:26:27-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – New rules will take effect this weekend for certain travelers at United States border crossings.

Starting Jan. 22, non-U.S. citizens or residents “who are traveling for both essential and non-essential reasons” will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and show proof of full vaccination at land ports of entry and ferry terminals, Department of Homeland Security officials said.

Those specific travelers will be asked to verbally confirm full vaccination and then provide proof of vaccination cards, if asked by border officers, before they enter the U.S.

According to DHS officials, the new rules “will not apply to U.S. citizens, Lawful Permanent Residents, or U.S. nationals.”

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the requirements are for public health while still facilitating cross-border trade and travel. Detailed information on the new rules can be found at https://www.dhs.gov/news/2021/10/29/fact-sheet-guidance-travelers-enter-us-land-ports-entry-and-ferry-terminals.

