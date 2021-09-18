Watch
Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom's children test positive for COVID-19

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom fields questions after a rally where he signed the California Comeback Plan relief bill Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 7:37 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 22:37:46-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two of California Governor Gavin Newsom's children tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the office of the governor said on Friday.

Erin Mellon, the spokesperson for the governor's office, said Newsom, his wife, and their other two children have since tested negative for coronavirus.

The two children who tested positive have not been identified.

Politico reported that Gov. Newsom's four children are under 12 and are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines, according to the CDC guidelines.

The Newsom family is reportedly continuing to follow all COVID protocols as cases of the virus continue to surge across the state.

The announcement comes only days after Newsom handily defeated an effort to recall him that was partly driven by the impact of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

