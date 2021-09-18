Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom's children test positive for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two of California Governor Gavin Newsom's children tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the office of the governor said on Friday.

Erin Mellon, the spokesperson for the governor's office, said Newsom, his wife, and their other two children have since tested negative for coronavirus.

The two children who tested positive have not been identified.

Politico reported that Gov. Newsom's four children are under 12 and are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines, according to the CDC guidelines.

The Newsom family is reportedly continuing to follow all COVID protocols as cases of the virus continue to surge across the state.

The announcement comes only days after Newsom handily defeated an effort to recall him that was partly driven by the impact of the pandemic.