Tijuana becomes vaccination hot spot for residents across Mexico

TIJUANA, B.C. (KGTV) - Tijuana is reportedly getting flooded with vaccine tourists from other parts of Mexico.

Officials are reporting that travelers are flying in with the hope of getting the shot after the United States shipped more than a million Johnson & Johnson doses to border cities, including Tijuana.

On Friday afternoon, ABC 10News spoke to the State of Baja's medical tourism department about the vaccine-seekers. One of its representatives stated, "They come one night. They spend one night and the following day they go get the vaccine. They bought a packaged tour in which they include transportation and maybe a couple of meals and the vaccine."

The head of tourism in Tijuana told The Border Report that 300 people are arriving daily.

The airlines have been packed with passengers who are mostly from the interior of Mexico. "[They're from] flights departing from mainly Mexico City and Puebla," added the representative with the State of Baja.

Officials told ABC 10News that the vaccine tourism in Tijuana is fueled by people who cannot yet access the vaccine in their home cities.

Mexican officials are trying to increase the vaccination rate quickly, in part, to reopen the border, which is still closed to non-essential travel until late-July.