Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Tijuana becomes vaccination hot spot for residents across Mexico

items.[0].image.alt
Mario Tama/Getty Images
TIJUANA, MEXICO - JUNE 30: The Mexican flag flies near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 30, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico. In the midst of controversial U.S. border policies, Mexico's presidential election will be held July 1. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mexican flag over Tijuana
Posted at 3:37 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 18:37:26-04

TIJUANA, B.C. (KGTV) - Tijuana is reportedly getting flooded with vaccine tourists from other parts of Mexico.

Officials are reporting that travelers are flying in with the hope of getting the shot after the United States shipped more than a million Johnson & Johnson doses to border cities, including Tijuana.

On Friday afternoon, ABC 10News spoke to the State of Baja's medical tourism department about the vaccine-seekers. One of its representatives stated, "They come one night. They spend one night and the following day they go get the vaccine. They bought a packaged tour in which they include transportation and maybe a couple of meals and the vaccine."

The head of tourism in Tijuana told The Border Report that 300 people are arriving daily.

The airlines have been packed with passengers who are mostly from the interior of Mexico. "[They're from] flights departing from mainly Mexico City and Puebla," added the representative with the State of Baja.

Officials told ABC 10News that the vaccine tourism in Tijuana is fueled by people who cannot yet access the vaccine in their home cities.

Mexican officials are trying to increase the vaccination rate quickly, in part, to reopen the border, which is still closed to non-essential travel until late-July.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19