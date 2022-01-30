Watch
Thousands in Ottawa protest COVID mandates, many rebuked

Posted at 7:45 PM, Jan 29, 2022
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Thousands of protesters have gathered in Canada’s capital to protest vaccine mandates, masks, and lockdowns.

Some parked on the grounds of the National War Memorial and danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, others carried signs and flags with swastikas and some used the statue of Canadian hero Terry Fox to display an anti-vaccine statement, sparking widespread condemnation.

The convoy of truckers and others prompted police to prepare for the possibility of violence and the government to warn against escalating rhetoric linked to the demonstration.

A top Parliament security official advised lawmakers to lock their doors amid reports their private homes may be targeted.

