Students organize mask protests across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Maskless protests are a growing trend inside California schools.

At Sullivan Middle School in Fallbrook, student Harrison Jones decided to start the trend after his mother said he saw Governor Newsom post a picture next to Magic Johnson without a mask at the Rams versus 49ers game on Sunday.

Magic contracted HIV back in the 90s and is still undergoing treatment.

"If the governor feels comfortable to be in a stadium with 80,000 people and be indoors with an immunocompromised person and get close up and give a hug and smile. Kids should be able to do the same," said Lindsay Jones, Fallbrook Freedom Fighters and mom.

Jones has her son's back. She said she and her family aren’t COVID-19 deniers they just want options.

"We're not anti-response to this virus. We're pro-choice and pro-kids," she said.

She said since her son has taken this stand- he has been sent home, then the following days, isolated from other students at school.

"The next day they were put in a library- told they couldn't go to lunch- couldn't go-to nutrition and my son couldn't play in his basketball game even though they play maskless," she said.

10News reached out to Bonsall Unified School District about the protests but has not yet heard back.

Fallbrook-area students aren’t the only ones protesting, students around California are.

Kinsey, a junior at Bella Vista High in Northern California was the first to take a stand. She started holding "Freedom Friday," protests two weeks ago.

"I'm losing friendships because I don't wanna wear a mask," she detailed in a video about the protests.

Students protesting around the county have gotten support from the group, Let Them Breathe, which has been taking legal action against various school districts in response to the mask mandate.

In response to the recent protests around San Diego county, school districts, like San Dieguito Union High School District have sent out letters to parents letting them know they understand that families may have strong views on masking but the protests could cause loss of learning.

The District went on to explain it doesn't have control over the state's safety protocols, school officials just have to enforce them.