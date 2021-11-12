Students at Central Elementary in National City receive COVID-19 vaccine

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — The City of National City is rolling out its efforts to get kids under the age of 12 vaccinated, and students at Central Elementary School received their COVID-19 vaccinations Friday.

Luz Molina Lopez, her husband, and their eldest son already received their COVID-19 vaccine months ago.

She says this is the day she has been waiting for—the moment her two young sons were able to get vaccinated.

"The protection still felt like incomplete because my two younger sons needed to get vaccinated," said Lopez.

"And today's the day .. now they are. I can feel at ease knowing the protection is there."

Her son, Ben, agrees and is excited about being able to get back to some sense of normalcy. He was one of 10 students that got vaccinated at Central Elementary Friday.

No appointments are necessary and students can get the vaccine with parental consent.

National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, who has been an advocate of getting the vaccine, says starting next week, the pop-up vaccine clinics will be rotating at different schools.

"We want to make it convenient we want to stay in the consistency in the message of where they can go to get the vaccine for their little ones."

According to Mayor Sotelo-Solis, more than 180 families in National City have lost family members due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

So, the city has tried to stay ahead of the game, by being the first to bring vaccines directly to high school students, and now they are reaching out to the younger kids.

"The kids are already going to school every day and now they will have the chance to get their vaccine after school. Easy peasy," said Lopez.