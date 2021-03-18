St. Patrick's Day business returns as San Diego moves into the red tier

Menu

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Many headed out wearing green to San Diego restaurants and Irish pubs Wednesday night.

With San Diego County moving into the red tier of coronavirus restrictions, restaurants were allowed to reopen indoor dining at 25-percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

It's a welcome change for many Irish Pubs, like Stout Public House on 6th Avenue. The pandemic forced them to close on Saint Patrick's Day last year. Co-owner Mark Prendergast says the amout of customers that stopped by Wednesday, kept them very busy.

"No complaints," he said. "It's good to see people around, enjoying themselves and having a good time."

They, like other restaurants, had someone at the doors keeping track of how many people they were allowing indoors at a time. Restaurants were also still serving people on outdoor patios and parklets.

While it's better than last year's business, Prendergast said it still didn't compare to what they see on a typical Saint Patrick's Day.

"It would always be a lot busier. This would probably be half or a quarter," Prendergast said. "We usually would be gangbusters day and night, so this would be quieter. But it's great. We'll take it."

