Southwestern College hosts no-appointment vaccine clinic for South Bay residents

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- San Diego County health officials are opening a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the South Bay on Friday with no appointments necessary.

South Bay residents age 16 and up who want to receive a vaccine shot can do so starting at 9:30 a.m. on the campus of Southwestern College (900 Otay Lakes Rd., Chula Vista).

Pfizer shots will be administered at the school’s Student Union East, Building 66A, and the vaccines will be available on a first come, first serve basis until the clinic runs out.

While appointments are not required, only those who live in the following ZIP codes will be eligible to receive shots: