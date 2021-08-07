Watch
Some in US getting COVID-19 boosters without FDA approval

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care at a COVID-19 extracts the last bit of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. An untold number of Americans have managed to get COVID-19 booster shots even though the U.S. government hasn't approved them. They're doing so by taking advantage of the nation’s vaccine surplus and loose tracking of those who have been fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Virus Outbreak Booster Shots
Posted at 7:14 AM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 10:14:11-04

DENVER (AP) — An untold number of Americans have managed to get COVID-19 booster shots even though the U.S. government hasn't approved them.

They're doing so by taking advantage of the nation’s vaccine surplus and loose tracking of those who have been fully vaccinated.

Gina Welch says she got a booster by telling a clinic it was first shot. The 26-year-old graduate student from Maine has asthma and a liver condition.

An Associated Press review of a database run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found health care providers have reported more than 900 instances of people getting a third dose. However, reporting is voluntary.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

