Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Some Californians can't get vaccine despite surge in supply

items.[0].image.alt
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Motorists are inside their vehicles as they wait their turn to be inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine at the California State University, Los Angeles campus in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 8, 2021. The mass vaccination site at California State University, Los Angeles announced it would take adults on a walk-up basis because of excess appointments. By Thursday the site was turning people away because of demand. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Virus Outbreak California
Posted at 10:47 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 13:47:00-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Just a few weeks ago, California was struggling to meet the demand for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Now the state is swimming in supply but some people, especially the home-bound are struggling to receive the shots.

A San Francisco Bay Area doctor says he's pleading for doses to inoculate older patients who can’t make appointments online.

Health experts say going forward, it will take more effort to reach the unvaccinated. The group includes people unable to leave their homes or who can’t miss work.

Counties, cities, and providers nationwide are turning to paramedics to deliver in-home shots or arrange transportation to vaccination sites.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19