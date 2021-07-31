SD County reports 881 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County health department reported 881 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Saturday, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 297,226 since the pandemic began, with the death toll remaining at 3,798.

There were 23 new hospitalizations reported Saturday, bringing the total to 15,885 to date, with a decrease of one patient from an intensive care unit, bringing the total ICU admissions to date to 1,726, health officials said.

There were 13,543 tests reported as of Friday, with a 7-day average of 11,069 and a 7-day positive rate of 8.5%, the county said.

Health officials reported 1,273 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest daily total since Feb. 5.

The recent spike in cases drove the county to recommend mask-wearing indoors for all San Diegans regardless of vaccination status.

"Unvaccinated people are overwhelmingly the ones getting infected and being hospitalized," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer. "If you have not gotten your COVID-19 vaccine, do it now."

In the past month, the local COVID-19 case rate has jumped from 2.1 to 19.3 cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations have also increased more than 300% and intensive care unit admissions rose by over 120% during that period.

According to county data, retail pharmacies are now the primary provider of vaccines, administering more than 100,000 doses in July as of Wednesday.

"I want to thank every San Diegan who has been vaccinated and the many partners working daily with the county to ensure vaccines are readily available in every part of our region," Wooten said. "Masking and other public health guidance are additional measures to help us safely navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccinations are our key for getting out of it."

The county has been working with its vaccination partners to get the word out to San Diegans who are hesitant about getting immunized. To date, around 2.28 million -- or 81.4% of the 2.8 million San Diegans eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine -- have received a first dose and around 1.97 million or 70.3% are fully vaccinated.

A list of locations and more information can be found online here.