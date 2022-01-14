San Diego Unified looks to implement 'COVID Impact Day' amid surge in cases

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Unified School District has sent a letter to families, informing them about the changes they will be implementing as they navigate through the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The letter, which was released on Thursday, Jan. 13., says schools are working to move their students out of their classrooms into large indoor spaces or outdoors if the weather allows it.

Adding other certified staff will also be used to help supervise the kids if teachers and substitutes are unavailable.

The letter also describes temporary changes to student programs where schools will set up learning labs or study hall type of environments to replace instructional time with self-paced activities.

The Principal with input from the district can also cancel in-person learning if they determine if it is unsafe to continue declaring it a “COVID Impact Day,” similar to a heat day.

The District has also canceled training and professional development days for teachers and staff. As well as field trips, school assemblies, and dances.

See the full letter below.