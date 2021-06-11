San Diego medical company's tool may help severely ill COVID-19 patients

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Aethlon's Hemopruifier is about the size of two soda cans.

The San Diego-based company has been testing its effectiveness in treating COVID-19 patients and early results are promising.

"Essentially we're washing the blood by taking out the toxic things," said CEO Charles Fisher.

Fisher added that it's kind of like kidney dialysis.

"This is different in the sense that it has very small holes in it to take microparticles out, which include things like viruses," said Fisher.

Study results published last week show how the device worked on two severely ill COVID-19 patients, including one who eventually recovered and was taken off a ventilator after several treatments. The other was only able to undergo one round before dying of organ failure — but that single treatment showed significant results.

"Within 4-6 hours it dropped his circulatory viral load by greater than 50-60 percent. That's something you would do on a daily basis you could make a significant difference in a relatively short period of time," Fisher said.

News of the study sent Aethlon's stock way up in price and volume. Fisher said it'll allow them to continue their work, which includes a study of 40 severely ill COVID-19 patients.

He says the Hemopruifier could become a valuable tool, especially for emerging variants.

"Hopefully the vaccines work but they may not so we see that as a scenario we should be looking towards and we're studying that very intensely right now," Fisher said.