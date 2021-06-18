San Diego McDonald's locations setting up pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego McDonald's locations are serving up more than just burgers in an effort to get everyone conveniently vaccinated against COVID-19.

When you think of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, you may think of a hospital or pharmacy setting.

However, starting June 21, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) partnered with McDonald's franchise to get COVID-19 vaccine shots into the arms of those who serve the community.

“We know convenience is key to driving up vaccination rates, and the State has worked closely with employers to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are easy for people to access,” said California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan.

The McDonald’s vaccination sites are taking place at eight locations, including San Diego, Vista, Oceanside, Escondido, Ramona, National City, El Cajon, and Chula Vista. There will also be another 62 pop-up sites across the state.

All clinics are open to McDonald’s employees, family members and the general public. Walk-up vaccinations will be available at all sites. Some locations are able to book ahead with an appointment.

“Whether it’s through sharing time together over a meal or lending resources in times of need, we pride ourselves in making sure we honor and support our community. These events, in partnership with the State of California and County of San Diego, are an opportunity to provide our dedicated crew, their families and our neighbors with easy access to COVID-19 vaccines and allowing us to come together once again," said Christian Sandoval, McDonald’s Owner/Operator.

As an incentive to get vaccinated, guests will get one free menu item during their vaccination. A complete list of McDonald’s pop-up vaccination sites can be found online here.

