San Diego hairstylists hope to be added to vaccine eligibility

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – As vaccine eligibility opens up to more San Diegans, there are still a lot of people left off the list.

Corinne has been a hairstylist for 15 years and in Rancho Bernardo, comes face to face with clients every day. She tells ABC 10News she’s eager to get the vaccine.

"We should most definitely be getting vaccinated," said Corinne. "We should at least be on the list."

The Salotto Salon owner says she’s felt targeted by restrictions for a whole year now.

"Hearing the governor specifically refer to our industry as 'super-spreaders' and we wouldn’t be reopening until movie theaters in the very last tier," said Corinne. "It feels like our industry has been chastised and unnecessarily."

Lam says they’ve taken every precaution to keep themselves and their clients safe, but she wants that extra layer of protection.

"We’ve proven to be the safe industry that we are, that we strive to be," Corinne said. "It's just a matter of comfort for our clients. It’s something that I think for them would only further ensure that they’re safe and that’s the most important thing."

San Diego County is still in Phase 1C of vaccine distribution. Specific groups in Phase 2 are to be determined, but currently has the general population over 16 years of age listed.