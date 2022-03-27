Watch
San Diego County's COVID hospitalizations fall to 155

Posted at 11:50 AM, Mar 27, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals has fallen by seven to 155, according to the latest state data out Sunday.

The number of those patients in intensive care decreased by one to 31 as of Sunday. Available ICU beds increased by 21 to 254.

The latest figures come two days after the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 252 new COVID-19 infections and five additional deaths related to the virus, bringing the county's cumulative totals to 748,896 infections and 5,155 deaths since the pandemic began.

The HHSA does not report COVID data on weekends.

