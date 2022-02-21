San Diego County's COVID hospitalizations continue to fall

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The number of San Diego County patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has continued to fall, decreasing to 589 Sunday -- down from 628 on Saturday and 648 on Friday -- according to the latest state data.

The number of those patients in intensive care decreased by nine to 114 Sunday. Available ICU beds increased by 11 to 202.

The latest numbers came two days after San Diego County reported 1,419 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional virus-related deaths, bringing its cumulative totals to 731,036 infections and 4,974 deaths.

The county does not report COVID data on weekends or holidays.

A total of 1,131,912 -- or 53.7% -- of San Diego County residents who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency.

San Diego County's case rate per 100,000 residents is 73.4 for people fully vaccinated and boosted, 106.1 for fully vaccinated people and 189.5 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans.

More than 2.9 million -- or 92.3% -- of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.55 million, or 81.1%, are fully vaccinated.