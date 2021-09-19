Watch
San Diego County reports drop in new cases, no new COVID-19 deaths

George Calin/AP
A health official prepares to take samples for a coronavirus test from a journalist in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 13, 2020 after it was confirmed that a senator who attended several meetings in the building tested positive for the infection. The caretaker prime minister of Romania, Ludovic Orban, said in a press conference at the parliament, the government, including all ministers, as well as the leadership of the ruling National Liberal Party and all its senators, are going into quarantine after one of the governing party’s senators, who took part in high-level meetings, who confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.(AP Photo/George Calin)
Coronavirus tests
Posted at 3:23 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 18:23:20-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County reported 378 new COVID-19 infections and no new deaths Sunday, and also cited a slight decrease in coronavirus-related hospital admissions.

Sunday's data brought the county's cumulative totals to 349,227 cases and 4,006 fatalities since the pandemic began.

The number of COVID patients in county hospitals decreased from 471 on Saturday to 462, with 150 of those patients in intensive care, according to state figures.

A total of 8,989 new tests were logged, and the percentage of positive cases over the past seven days was 3.9%.

According to the county Health and Human Services Agency COVID-19 Watch report released Wednesday, since March 1, more than 96% of hospitalizations -- 2,150 -- and nearly 89% of deaths -- 208 -- have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated. The report, which covers data through Sept. 11, shows that 75 fully vaccinated San Diegans have required hospitalization and 26 have died.

Furthermore, 81.3% -- or 65,635 -- of the COVID-19 cases in that time frame have occurred in San Diegans who are not fully vaccinated compared to 18.7% -- or 15,138 -- cases in people who were fully vaccinated.

San Diego County's case rate per 100,000 residents is 33.6 overall, 13.9 for fully vaccinated people and 59.3 for those not fully vaccinated.

Nearly 4.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with around 2.5 million -- or 87.1% of county residents -- having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.16 million, or around 77.2% of the county's eligible population.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. They can be found at medical providers, pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider.

A list of locations and more information is available online here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

