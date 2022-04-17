San Diego County reports decrease in COVID hospitalizations

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego County's COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased by seven to 96, according to the latest state data out Sunday.

The number of those patients in intensive care dropped by one to 19 as of Sunday, while available ICU beds increased by 10 to 259.

Those numbers come after the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 334 new COVID-19 infections and one death Friday, marking 1,962 new cases and 15 deaths in the past week.

The county's cumulative totals increased to 754,544 infections and 5,230 deaths with Friday's data.

The county does not report cases or deaths on weekends or holidays.

In San Diego County, 94.2% of residents eligible -- age 5 and older -- have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 82.7% of those eligible -- or 2,603,408 -- are fully vaccinated and 55.9% from a smaller eligibility group -- 1,229,500 -- have received boosters.