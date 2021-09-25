San Diego County reports 744 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego County reported 744 new COVID-19 infections and five additional deaths Saturday, as one county official prepared for the possibility of vaccine booster shots.

"The FDA and CDC approval of the Pfizer vaccine booster for certain groups of people is another step in our fight against COVID," Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher said. "Once we receive final approval and guidance from the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup and the California Department of Public Health, our region will be well-prepared to provide Pfizer booster shots for those who are eligible.

"We expect this final approval in the coming days, and after that, eligible San Diegans should contact their local health care provider, pharmacy or our county-sponsored sites to receive the Pfizer booster," Fletcher continued. "We want to emphasize, the booster is only for those groups outlined in pending final approval and will only be available for those who initially received the Pfizer vaccine."

Saturday's data brought the county's cumulative totals to 353,904 cases and 4,051 fatalities since the pandemic began.

The number of COVID patients in county hospitals decreased from 418 on Friday to 393 Saturday, with 129 of those patients in intensive care, according to state figures.

A total of 27,290 new tests were logged Friday, and the percentage of positive cases over the past seven days was 3.7%. The county does not update lab test numbers on weekends.

A total of 37 new community outbreaks were confirmed in the past seven days: 18 in grade school settings, four in business settings, four in restaurant/bar settings, three in daycare/preschool/childcare settings, two in government settings, one in a college/university setting, one in a construction setting, one in a grocery setting, one in a health care setting, one in a restaurant setting and one in a retail setting.

San Diego County's case rate per 100,000 residents is 27.6 overall, 13.0 for fully vaccinated people and 47.3 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. They can be found at medical providers, pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider.

Nearly 4.72 million vaccine doses have been administered in San Diego County, with around 2.5 million -- or 87.7% of eligible county residents -- having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.2 million, or around 78.2% of the county's eligible population.

A list of locations and more information is available at coronavirus- sd.com/vaccine.

