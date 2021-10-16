Watch
San Diego County reports 475 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Mary OConnell
Covid testing
Posted at 8:00 AM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 11:00:43-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County has reported 475 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths.

Friday's data brings the county's cumulative totals to 363,644 cases and 4,159 fatalities.

A total of 19,204 tests were reported to the county on Friday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 2.9%.

The latest statistics follow the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency recently reporting that more than 2.2 million San Diegans -- or about 80% of those eligible -- are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, making San Diego among the most vaccinated counties in the state and the nation.

Meanwhile, more than 2.5 million people, or 89.2% of San Diego County residents 12 and older, are partially vaccinated.

