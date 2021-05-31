Watch
San Diego County reports 45 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution this holiday

George Calin/AP
A health official prepares to take samples for a coronavirus test from a journalist in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 13, 2020 after it was confirmed that a senator who attended several meetings in the building tested positive for the infection. The caretaker prime minister of Romania, Ludovic Orban, said in a press conference at the parliament, the government, including all ministers, as well as the leadership of the ruling National Liberal Party and all its senators, are going into quarantine after one of the governing party’s senators, who took part in high-level meetings, who confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.(AP Photo/George Calin)
Coronavirus tests
Posted at 3:35 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 18:35:56-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases Monday as health officials reminded the public to continue taking precautions to avoid getting and transmitting COVID-19 this holiday weekend.

While the number of local COVID-19 cases has significantly decreased in recent weeks, not enough San Diegans have been vaccinated for the region to achieve herd immunity, officials said.

"The pandemic is not over. We must continue taking precautions to protect San Diegans who can't or won't get vaccinated," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county public health officer. "People who have not been vaccinated should be wearing a mask, keeping their distance and avoiding large gatherings."

San Diegans who get vaccinated against the virus will be able to participate in the state's drawing to distribute $116.5 million in prizes. The state will include all the names in the San Diego Immunization Registry in its drawing.

Two million Californians who have not been vaccinated will be eligible to get a $50 gift card if they get vaccinated by June 15. The $100 million in gift cards will be distributed when they are fully vaccinated.

The names of people who are fully vaccinated will be entered into a drawing on June 4 and 11. Fifteen people will each win $50,000 on each date.

On June 15, the state will draw 10 winners who will each receive $1.5 million for a total of $15 million.

Go to https://covid19.ca.gov/vax-for-the-win/ for complete details.

Monday's data increased the county's case total to 280,253, while the death toll remained at 3,756.

As of this weekend, 72.8% of county residents 12 and older have been fully vaccinated and 92.4% have at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines

The county's goal is to fully vaccinate 75% of the population, or 2,101,936 people.

A total of 1,529,646 San Diego County residents are fully inoculated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, officials report, or 72.8% of the goal.

Additionally, 1,942,938 San Diego County residents have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or 92.4% of that goal.

More than 4.09 million doses have been received by the county, with more than 3.67 million administered.

A full list of available vaccination sites can be found at www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemio logy/dc/2019-nCoV/vaccines.html.

