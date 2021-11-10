San Diego County reports 441 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego County reported 441 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new virus-related deaths Tuesday.

Tuesday's data increased the county's cumulative total to 375,683 cases since the pandemic began, with the death toll increasing to 4,272.

There were 258 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county as of Tuesday, a decrease of 12 from Monday, according to the latest state figures. Of those, 76 people were in intensive care, down two from the previous day.

The number of county residents who have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine is now nearly 2.55 million -- or 90.9% of residents 12 and older. More than 2.31 million, or 82.4% of that cohort, are fully vaccinated.

A total of 13,369 new tests were reported to the county on Tuesday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 3.1%, according to the county health department.